Gladiators Sign Seth Benson to ECHL Deal

March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the club has signed forward Seth Benson to an ECHL contract.

Benson, 25, turns pro following four successful seasons at Salve Regina University, where he accumulated 62 points (34G, 28A) in 79 games played.

Native to Moorhead, Minnesota, Benson and current Gladiator forward Mitch Walinski were teammates as members of the Seahawks during both the 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons.

In addition, the team has announced they have released goaltender Brad Barone. Thank you for everything, Bones!

Atlanta is back in action on Sunday afternoon, when the club hosts the South Carolina Stingrays at 3:00PM. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

