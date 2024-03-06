Ingham Earns NHL Contract with Los Angeles
March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today the team has signed Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham to a one-year, two-way NHL contract. Subsequently, the Kings assigned him to the Swamp Rabbits.
Ingham earns the second NHL contract of his career, both with Los Angeles. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder is currently 15-6-1-0 in 24 games with the Swamp Rabbits, earning his first shutout of the season last Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators. He also boasts a 2.65 GAA and .916 SV%. Additionally, Ingham has logged six games with the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits, and registered a 3-2-0 record with 2.71 GAA and .917 SV%. Ingham was previously named a Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week (February 19th-25th) this campaign.
A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has played his entire ECHL career in Greenville, going 28-19-3-1 with four shutouts in 53 games. He also has an additional 12 games in the AHL, all with Ontario, in which he's gone 6-4-2 in the Inland Empire.
Ingham played major-junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers and Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL, earning a 93-61-17 record with five shutouts in 177 games. In the 2019-20 campaign with Kitchener, he was named an OHL Second-Team All-Star and earned the Dan Snyder Trophy as the league's Humanitarian of the Year. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th/#175).
The Swamp Rabbits continue their road swing with a showdown against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight, March 6th. Puck drop at Kia Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2024
- Ghost Pirates to Air Five Home Games on Peachtree Sports Network - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ingham Earns NHL Contract with Los Angeles - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Mariners Deal Provost to Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Ty Pelton-Byce and Ben Zloty Return from AHL, Bryan Thomson Heads to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Acquire D Dajon Mingo from Fort Wayne for Future Considerations, F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Hartford - Reading Royals
- Wichita Kicks off Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- A Sought-After Quebecer Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Sign Seth Benson to ECHL Deal - Atlanta Gladiators
- Crunch Recall Halverson; Solar Bears Sign Jimmy Poreda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Admirals on Wild Wednesday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.