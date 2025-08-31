8.30.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Adrián Diz Pe scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Hartford Athletic rallied late for a 3-2 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium to move the club's undefeated streak to seven games in USL Championship play and send the visitors into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.







