8.3.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Ronaldo Damus and Tyreek Magee scored in either half as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC got back in the win column with a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field to maintain their drive toward the postseason.

