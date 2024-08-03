New Mexico United Falls, 0-1, to Louisville City FC
August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell to Louisville City FC by a 0-1 final score on Saturday night, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference - at least temporarily- with one match in-hand. United largely did what they intended to do defensively, holding Lou City for most of the match, but a fortunate bounce gave Jansen Wilson the only tally of the match.
The Black & Yellow weren't without chances of their own on Saturday, tallying five shots to Louisville's six, and two shots on goal to Louisville's three. They doubled Lou City's possession, and a simple deflection in the box, late in the first half nearly equalized.
At the time of this writing, United maintained a three-point lead atop the USL Championship Western Conference with a match in-hand over Sacramento Republic FC.
New Mexico returns to action in eight days, traveling to Indianapolis to take Indy Eleven.
