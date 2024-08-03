New Mexico United Falls, 0-1, to Louisville City FC

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell to Louisville City FC by a 0-1 final score on Saturday night, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference - at least temporarily- with one match in-hand. United largely did what they intended to do defensively, holding Lou City for most of the match, but a fortunate bounce gave Jansen Wilson the only tally of the match.

The Black & Yellow weren't without chances of their own on Saturday, tallying five shots to Louisville's six, and two shots on goal to Louisville's three. They doubled Lou City's possession, and a simple deflection in the box, late in the first half nearly equalized.

At the time of this writing, United maintained a three-point lead atop the USL Championship Western Conference with a match in-hand over Sacramento Republic FC.

New Mexico returns to action in eight days, traveling to Indianapolis to take Indy Eleven.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.