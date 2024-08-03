Justin Malou's First USL Championship Goal Lifts NCFC to Road Win

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - North Carolina FC picked up its second road win of the season, beating Orange County SC, 0-1, at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.

North Carolina FC outshot Orange County 12-6 and held the hosts without a shot on target in an overall dominant performance. With the win, North Carolina FC is 6-7-8 with 26 points through 22 weeks of the USL Championship season.

Justin Malou headed North Carolina FC into the lead in the 27', flicking a corner kick from Mikey Maldonado into the far post. The goal was Malou's first career USL Championship goal and second in an NCFC jersey, scoring in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup earlier this season.

Match Notes:

Justin Malou's 27' minute goal was his first career USL Championship goal.

The win was North Carolina FC's second road win of the season.

North Carolina FC held Orange County without a shot on target.

Up Next: North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the second of the team's Summer in N.C. Series games, presented by Bombshell Brewing. The game is also part of the club's Kids Come Free summer promotion, where kids 12 and under can come to games throughout the summer for free. More information for the promotion can be found here and single-match tickets for the game can be found here.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Lamar Batista, Justin Malou (Jaden Servania - 81'), Paco Craig ©; Ezra Armstrong, Collin Martin, Mikey Maldonado, Shaft Brewer Jr.; Louis Perez (Raheem Somersall - 69'), Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa - 89'), Evan Conway (Rafa Mentzingen - 89').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes.

OC (4-5-1): Tomás Gómez; Andrew Fox, Jordan Chavez (Cameron Dunbar - 46'), Markus Nakkim ©, Owen Lambe; Dillon Powers (Ashish Cattha - 46'), Ryan Flood (Nico Ruiz - 89'), Kyle Scott, Christopher Hegardt (Ryan Doghman - 69'), Bryce Jamison (Christian Sorto - 74'); Ethan Zubak.

Subs Not Used: Colin Shutler, Ryan Ayoub, Ashton Miles, Benjamin Norris.

Score:

NCFC: 1

OC: 0

Goals:

NCFC: J. Malou - 27' (M. Maldonado)

OC: -

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Batista - 21', J. Servania 90' + 4'

OC: C. Sorto - 84'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

OC: -

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.