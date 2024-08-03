Memphis 901 FC Draws El Paso Locomotive in Defensive Stalemate

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, Tenn. - Memphis 901 FC played to a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis tallied 18 shots and six shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net. 901 FC held El Paso to only one big chance in the match, a second half strike saved by Triston Henry with an acrobatic dive.

901 FC held their No. 4 standing in the USL Championship Western Conference with the draw pulling their record to 9-8-5 heading into the final third of the regular season. Memphis is unbeaten in their last eight home matches with five victories and three draws.

Memphis 901 FC hit the road to face Charleston Battery at Patriots Point next Saturday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Beale Street Boys are back at home on Saturday, August 17 to host FC Tulsa.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Memphis 901 FC vs. El Paso Locomotive | August 3, 2024 - AutoZone Park

HEAD COACH STEPHEN GLASS

On today's performance:

"We came in looking for three points and we're disappointed not to get them. We have enough respect for the opponent and we know it's difficult. There's not givens that you get three points every night. It's not a surprise when teams come in and they're difficult to break down. I think we did enough to win, but unfortunately it wasn't to be. We were strong enough not to concede when they had their opportunities as well.

Defensively, we were fairly sound but at the top end of the pitch we didn't do enough with the opportunities we had to win."

On Triston Henry:

"He's done well. Not to say Tyler (Deric) hasn't done well too. He's come in and made some really good saves at opportune moments where the game could potentially be turning. I think his save tonight... It was fantastic. like i said the other day some of the saves were expected and the one outrageous one was a top class save. I'm sure he'll go home happy with his clean sheet and his real part in it tonight. We're delighted with what he's given us here."

On Panos Armenakas' impact tonight and moving forward:

"I think the positivity that we know he has. I think he fit in really well and was dangerous when he came on. We looked like we were willing to gamble a little bit and more threatening strangely as we made better chances in the first half. We did look a little bit more positive and I think he can scare teams. He's got that presence about him too. I think he's going to fit in really well and help us as a team that has really good firepower. I think you can see he wasn't truly fit the way he's not been training and playing in the past weeks. I think he got almost cast aside over there judging by what they were saying. We're paying the price for that a little bit but we're delighted he's here and looking forward to what he's going to give us."

