Hartford Come from Behind to Draw Birmingham 2-2

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After falling down 2-0 in the first half, a determined comeback effort and a boost from second half substitutes propelled Hartford to a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on the road tonight.

It took until the 25th minute for tonight's match to open up, with Enzo Martinez sparking the first goal scoring threat for Birmingham when he rocketed a shot off the crossbar from the top of the box. Three minutes later, Joey Akpunonu played a quality long ball from Hartford's half into the attacking third. Deshane Beckford chased down the pass and played the ball across the box to Michee Ngalina, but the winger's shot went wide.

Enzo Martinez continued to loom in Hartford's attacking third, and he gave his team the lead on his second shot of the night in the 32nd minute. He was able to get behind Athletic's back line to track down a lofted ball from Kobe Hernández-Foster, and the veteran midfielder powered his shot low and past Renan Ribeiro.

Up 1-0, Birmingham doubled their lead six minutes after their first tally. Tyler Pasher delivered a corner kick into the box, and Dawson McCartney touched the ball into the bottom left corner of the net with his left foot through traffic. The final minutes of the half ticked off, and Hartford went into the locker room down 2-0.

The Green and Blue grew into the match in the second half, putting more pressure on Birmingham's defense and eventually breaking through in the 72nd minute. Danny Barrera looped an in-swinging corner into the box that was headed towards the right post by Joey Akpunonu, and Mamadou Dieng was there to head the ball into the net. With just under 20 minutes to play, Athletic had cut the lead in half.

Hartford remained on the front foot in their search for an equalizer, continuing to spend time in the attacking third and earning a crucial penalty in the 86th minute. Barrera and Dieng were involved again, as it was Barrera who fired a shot from distance, and Dieng getting fouled by Moses Mensah in a scramble to possess the rebound off of Van Oekel. Ngalina stepped up to take the PK, and buried it to the bottom left corner calmly to tie the match 2-2. With stoppage time on the horizon, Hartford had completed the comeback from two goals down.

The point was not secured just yet, as the clock struck 90 and three minutes were added to the match. Anderson Asiedu put a shot on target for Hartford that challenged Van Oekel, then Renan Ribeiro came up with a point-saving stop for the Green and Blue. AJ Paterson rattled a shot from distance off of Barrera, but the ball fell to Miguel Perez with space at the top of the box. The 19 year old drove a well-struck shot to the bottom left corner of the net, and Ribeiro reacted quickly to make a magnificent diving stop. It was the 34 year old's only denial of the night, but it played a part in securing a hard-earned point on the road for Hartford. The full time whistle blew just seconds later, and 2-2 was the final.

Hartford's second half comeback had large contributions from their substitutes, headlined by Danny Barrera and Mamadou Dieng. Barrera created two chances and put a shot on target, and Mamadou Dieng both scored Hartford's first goal and drew the penalty that led to the second. Fellow substitute Thomas Vancaeyezeele created a chance, and Anderson Asiedu put a shot on target as well. Joey Akpunonu picked up his first assist of the season, and Ngalina brought his team-leading goal tally up to seven. The come-from-behind performance marked Hartford's first two-goal comeback since August 31st, 2022.

Athletic move to 6-11-4 on the season and add their 22nd point, bringing them seven points below the playoff line. The Green and Blue play at Rhode Island FC next Saturday, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot. The match is set to kickoff at 7:30pm from Beirne Stadium.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 12 (4) Birmingham 15 (3)

Corners: Hartford 4 Birmingham 8

Fouls: Hartford 8 Birmingham 10

Offsides: Hartford 3 Birmingham 1

Possession: Hartford 53% Birmingham 47%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 85.6% Birmingham 81.4%

Saves: Hartford 1 Birmingham 2

SCORING SUMMARY

Hartford:

76 ¬Â² - Dieng (Akpunonu)

87 ¬Â² - Ngalina

Birmingham:

32' - Martinez (Hernández-Foster)

38' - McCartney (Pasher)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

Birmingham:

47' - Paterson (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

GK (40) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia, 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Barrera, 54'); 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Asiedu, 67'); 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Edwards, 67'); 3 (DF) Joey Akpunonu, 31 (FW) Deshane Beckford (Dieng, 54'); 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Matt Van Oekel, 33 (DF) Moses Mensah, 3 (DF) Phanuel Kavita, 20 (DF) AJ Paterson, 14 (DF) Derek Dodson, 8 (MF) Kobe Hernández-Foster (Hamouda, 75 ¬Â²); 13 (DF) Jake Rufe Perez, 65'), 11 (MF) Dawson McCartney (Kasim, 88 ¬Â²); 19 (MF) Enzo Martínez, 15 (FW) Tyler Pasher (Tabort-Etaka, 45'); 29 (FW) Stéfano Pinho

