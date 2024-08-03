Rhode Island FC Fights Back to Earn Dramatic 1-1 Draw with Detroit City FC

Hamtramck, MI - Rhode Island FC extended its historic unbeaten streak to eight matches on Saturday when the club came back from behind to earn a vital point in dramatic fashion, battling to a 1-1 draw with Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium. After Detroit broke the deadlock late in the second half, Clay Holstad was the hero for RIFC with a beautiful strike in stoppage time to prevent Detroit from securing a season sweep over the Ocean State club.

The hosts were the first to threaten Rhode Island FC's (6W-4L-11D) defensive unit just three minutes into the match, when forward Elvis Amoh collected a pass in behind the back line and fired a low shot on goal from inside the 18-yard box. Koke Vegas was equal to the powerful effort, however, denying the close-range shot with an outstretched arm to keep the match scoreless.

Moving down the other end just five minutes later, RIFC forward JJ Williams executed a smooth turn to beat his defender on the left wing and craft RIFC's first chance of the afternoon. Making his way into the box and unleashing a shot from the right side, Williams' effort was eventually palmed away by Detroit City FC (8W-7L-5D) goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher, who also collected the ensuing rebound to keep the Ocean State club out.

Williams had another strong opportunity in the 23rd minute, meeting Noah Fuson's cross in the middle of the box. After making a run into open space, the striker got on the end of the cross and laced a one-time shot that was blocked by a defender at the goalmouth.

Three minutes before the halftime whistle, Stephen Turnbull and Fuson linked up in a quick passing sequence that launched Turnbull into a one-on-one chance with Steinwascher. Entering the box with pace, Turnbull narrowly dragged a low shot wide of the far post. Minutes later, in first-half stoppage time, a loose ball header by Albert Dikwa "Chico" was once again denied by a defensive play at the goalmouth as the two clubs went into the halftime break scoreless.

Despite an active first half in the attack, both teams struggled to find the breakthrough as the match wore on. Detroit came within inches of the opening goal in the 74th minute, when Maxi Rodríguez connected with a dangerous cross and attempted a backheel flick towards the goal before nailing the rebound against the crossbar from the edge of the six-yard box.

Just three minutes later, the hosts eventually broke the deadlock. After a cross into the box bounced between multiple Detroit attackers in front of goal, RIFC could not clear the ball in time, and Ben Morris took advantage of the opportunity. Crafting just enough open space, the forward poked the loose ball past Vegas and into the back of the net to give Detroit the 1-0 lead.

Just when Detroit looked poised to see out the win, Holstad struck back three minutes into second half stoppage time in miraculous fashion, beating Steinwascher with a beautiful top-corner finish from outside the box to level the score at one. The late goal was enough to earn a valuable point for Rhode Island in the Eastern Conference Standings as the match finished 1-1, stretching its club-best unbeaten run to eight matches.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will complete its two-match road trip with its second meeting with Indy Eleven this season. Kickoff from Indiana is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+, and fans can cheer on the team at the club's Official Watch Party at Providence Brewing Company. Following the conclusion of the road stretch, the club will return home to Beirne Stadium to welcome regional rivals Hartford Athletic for the first-ever home derby match on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

DET - Ben Morris, 77th minute: Morris pokes home a loose ball in the box. RI 0, DET 1

RI - Clay Holstad (Joe Brito), 90+3 minute: Clay Holstad delivers a beautiful curling finish from outside the box. RI 1, DET 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

For the third consecutive match, RIFC Head Coach Khano Smith made no changes to his starting lineup.

The first half marked the 13th time this season that RIFC have kept the opposition scoreless through the opening 45 minutes.

Clay Holstad's late goal was his fourth goal across all competitions for RIFC, two of which have come in second-half stoppage time. Three of his goals have been scored from outside of the 18-yard-box.

Joe Brito's assist to Clay Holstad was his second of the season.

Holstad's goal marked the second-straight match in which RIFC have come back from behind to earn a result. RIFC have gained four points in the last two matches in which they initially trailed.

With the draw, Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC remain level on points in the Eastern Conference with 29 each. Currently, Detroit sits above RIFC by just one goal in the goal differential tiebreaker.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Clay Holstad

