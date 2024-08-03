It's Matchday Le Rouge Takes Center Stage on the CBS Network

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit comes into this match off a midweek 1-0 loss against Hartford Athletic in Connecticut. A beautiful strike from Hartford in the 23rd minute would be the match's only goal. Even though Detroit controlled possession throughout the match, breaking through the Hartford back line was a struggle.

Rhode Island FC has been in an almost impeccable form recently. In the past five matches, Rhode Island has claimed thirteen points out of a possible fifteen, with the only dropped point coming in a 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven.

Last weekend, Rhode Island claimed another home victory in a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC. After going down 0-1 at the 30-minute mark, it was two brilliant second-half goals from Mark Doyle and Zachary Herivaux that would have Rhode Island walk away with all three points.

These two sides faced off in early June in Rhode Island. Detroit City walked away with a 2-0 victory, as a lovely sequence of passes led to Maxi Rodriguez giving Detroit a 1-0 lead right before the half after getting a shot on an open net. Detroit would double their lead in the 64th minute with a Victor Bezerra goal.

