San Antonio FC Falls 1-3 to FC Tulsa

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC hopped on the scoresheet first but couldn't close its contest against FC Tulsa, falling 1-3 at Toyota Field Saturday.

In his first league start this season, Luis Solignac put SAFC up in the 15th minute, boxing out a defender and burying the shot to take a 1-0 lead. Jorge Hernandez assisted the goal for his record-breaking 18th in the club's colors. Tulsa equalized at the end of the first half to send the squads into the break at 1-1.

A long strike in the 42nd minute and late finisher in the 83rd minute from Tulsa proved to be the difference makers on the night.

SAFC led Tulsa 13-9 in shots while holding 54% of the possession.

Next Up

San Antonio FC will be away next week for a road test against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday, August 10. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Luis Solignac (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 15'

TUL: Phillip Goodrum (Assisted by Diogo Pacheco) 42'

TUL: Edwin Laszo (Assisted by Phillip Goodrum) 49'

TUL: Stefan Stojanovic (Assisted by Blaine Ferri) 83'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-11-5 on the season with 20 points, still in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

Forward Luis Solignac makes his first USL Championship start of the season.

Solignac scores his second goal of the season, the 11th overall in his SAFC career.

Jorge Hernandez becomes SAFC's all-time assist record with the 18th of his club career. The assist was also the midfielder's league-leading eighth of the season.

SAFC has outshot its opponent in 12 out of 21 matches this season.

Attendance: 5,535

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Nelson Flores Blanco, Shannon Gomez (Jake LaCava 64'), Kevon Lambert, Bura (Luke Haakenson 46'), Jorge Hernandez, Luis Solignac (Sofiane Djeffal 76'), Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 67')

Substitutions Not Used: Trova Boni, Machop Chol, Izaiah Garza, Kendall McIntosh, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

TUL: Andrew Booth (Yellow Card) 37'

TUL: Edwin Laszo (Yellow Card) 45+6'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 68'

SA: Kevon Lambert (Yellow Card) 89'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss)

It's disappointing. We started well. Beautiful goal from Lucho [Solignac]. It's another game that we outshoot the opponent, out-possess the opponent, two of their three goals on our individual mistakes. It's not good enough Individual mistakes and a lack of final product execution, that sums it up.

(On Solignac's return to play)

Lucho did fantastic. Yeah, I'm happy that he started, that he was able to go even that far. He did fantastic. Again, he's been out multiple months and came back and then out again. He's building up the minutes and our hope is we can keep him healthy because he is a guy that can put the ball in the back of the net. Again, it's three games in a row you're outshooting the opponent, out-possessing the opponent. It has to be better, but Lucho is the bright spot.

Forward Luis Solignac

(On scoring the goal)

I mean, speaking personally, of course, super happy for that moment, but in every club I've been, I've always said the same. I want to score goals that matter, goals that made a difference and that wasn't tonight the case. Of course, always happy because I fought a lot to be in this place with the injuries, so I'm proud of that. I think for me personally it's a good way to build something more from this, but as a part of a team, it's not enough.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the team's performance)

Yeah, we just fell short. Individual mistakes I feel that's what's been killing us. It's just individual mistakes from everybody, including myself. It just has to be better.

