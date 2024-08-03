FC Tulsa Get Their First Win in San Antonio in Franchise History

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







SAN ANTONIO - FC Tulsa travel to San Antonio and come out on top for the clubs first win in San Antonio in franchise history

The match started out with San Antonio leading the charge. They got on the score sheet 15 minutes in with a goal from Luis Solignac which came off a ball from Jorge Hernández and just squeaked past Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda.

Possession was split fairly evenly between the teams in the first half with FC Tulsa having 51.2%, but FC Tulsa had five shots and three on target.

Three minutes before the end of the half, a diving Phillip Goodrum headed the ball into the back of the net past Goalkeeper Sisniega to even the score at one a piece.

The second half kicked off and just four minutes later, Edwin Laszo scored his second goal of the season. His goal came off a free kick ball dropoff by Phillip Goodrum, and his shot was taken outside the 18-yard-box and was a laser of a shot. The broadcaster referred to it as "a Golazo by Laszo." Edwin's goal came after a goal by Luis Solignac that was ultimately called offside.

San Antonio FC held 58.3% of possession in the second half, taking eight shots but only one of them was on target, which Johan Peñaranda easily dealt with.

FC Tulsa was looking for an insurance goal and halftime substitution Stefan Stojanovic delivered with a dart from the penalty arc off a ball from Midfielder Blaine Ferri.

The FC Tulsa's defense held San Antonio FC off the board for the rest of the match and the match ended in a 3-1 win for FC Tulsa, their first win in San Antonio in franchise history.

Goals:

15' SAFC - L. Solignac (A: J. Hernández)

42' TUL - P. Goodrum (A: D. Pacheco)

49' TUL - E. Laszo (A: P. Goodrum)

83' TUL - S. Stojanovic (A: B. Ferri)

Cards:

36' TUL - A. Booth

45+5' SAFC - A. Marcina (San Antonio Head Coach)

45+6' TUL - E. Laszo

68' SAFC - J. Hernández

89' SAFC - K. Lambert

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Stefan Stojanovic, Blaine Ferri, Patrick Seagrist, Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez)

SAFC: Pablo Sisniega, Carter Manley, Mitchell Taintor, Nelson Flores Blanco, Kendall Burks, Jorge Hernández, Jorge Nogueira, Juan Agudelo, Luis Solignac, Shannon Gomez, Kevon Lambert (Subs Used: Luke Haakenson, Jake LaCava, Hugo Mbongue, Sofiane Djeffal)

Up Next: FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field next Friday, August 9th to take on Orange County SC. The club welcomes fans for the last Friday night match of the 2024 season. It is Dollar Beer Section Night and the clubs only home match in August. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets

