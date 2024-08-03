El Paso Locomotive FC Draw with Memphis 901 FC to Bring Home a Point

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC managed to bring home a point after an evenly contested 0-0 draw against Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park on Saturday evening. As a result, El Paso were able to snap a five-game losing streak to get a point on the table in its fight to turn the season around and climb up the standings.

El Paso's offense was quite strong in the first half, consistently testing the Memphis backline and registering four total shots with two challenging the keeper. Then in the second half, the Locos upped the intensity and the chance creation rose. El Paso would end the night with five shots on target of 11 total shots.

Defensively, the Locos remained strong and organized, combining for a match-leading six blocks and 14 clearances, which included a massive goal-line clearance from El Paso's Noah Dollenmayer. The Locomotive backline additionally combined for eight interceptions and 14 tackles won, with Eric Calvillo and Ricky Ruiz combining for six of those won tackles.

El Paso's Jahmali Waite - who is fresh off two consecutive USL Championship Save of the Week wins - was arguably the strongest performer on the pitch tonight, registering five big saves to keep Locomotive in the fight throughout the night. The Jamaican international now has 56 saves to his name this season, which is amongst the top 10 shot-stoppers in the league.

Coming back home with a point secured, El Paso Locomotive FC must now prepare for its only home match this month vs Miami FC next Saturday, August 10. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 7 p.m. MT and tickets are available at eplocomotivefc.com. Following the match, fans can enjoy a post-match fireworks show.

NOTES

New signees Andy Cabrera and Stiven Rivas made their Locomotive debuts tonight, with the latter included in the starting lineup.

Jahmali Waite registered five saves, only the second time he's done so this season. He previously did it against Phoenix Rising FC (July 19).

Jahmali Waite recorded his second clean sheet of the season, his first since a 2-0 win on the road against Loudoun United FC in early May.

With the draw tonight, El Paso snapped a five-game losing streak and picked up its first league point since mid-June. It's also the first time the Locos pick up points on the road since their 1-0 road-win at San Antonio FC.

Tonight's point was the first that Locomotive picked up against Memphis 901 FC in the overall series, which now stands at 0-2-1.

FORECAST: 85ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: N/A

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - N/A

MEM - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Lucas Stauffer, Bolu Akinyode, Robert Coronado, Amando Moreno (Nick Hinds 88 ¬Â²), Stiven Rivas (Andy Cabrera 56 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo-C, Joaquin Rivas (Tumi Moshobane 56 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons, Petar Petrovic, Ricardo Zacarias

MEM - (4-2-3-1) Triston Henry, Akeem Ward-C, Lucas Turci, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Noe Meza 86 ¬Â²), Alvaro Quezada (Carson Vom Steeg 75 ¬Â²), Samuel Careaga, Zach Duncan, Nighte Pickering (Panos Armenakas 54 ¬Â²), Emerson Hyndman (Bruno Lapa 54 ¬Â²), Luiz Fernando, Jon Bakero (Marlon 54 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Noe Meza, Leston Paul, Aren Seeger

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 15 ¬Â², Amando Moreno (Yellow) 73 ¬Â², Robert Coronado (Yellow) 89 ¬Â², Wilmer Cabrera (Yellow) 90 ¬Â²

MEM - Lucas Turci (Yellow) 57 ¬Â², Akeem Ward (Yellow) 61 ¬Â², Marlon (Yellow) 67 ¬Â², Luiz Fernando (Yellow) 90+5 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | MEM

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 47|53

SHOTS: 11|19

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|6

SAVES: 5|5

FOULS: 13|16

OFFSIDES: 3|4

CORNERS: 5|6

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC will host Miami FC in its sole home match in the month of August. Kickoff from Southwest University Park on Saturday, August 10 is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and fans can enjoy a post-match fireworks show at the conclusion of the game. Tickets are available online now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, KVIA.com, and the KVIA News App.

