Hartford Athletic Loan Joe Schmidt to Spokane Velocity

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today the loan of midfielder Joe Schmidt to USL League One side Spokane Velocity on short term loan. Schmidt leaves Hartford after making three appearances in USL Championship play this season.

