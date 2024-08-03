LouCity's Back to First Place with Statement Win at New Mexico United

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC won again Saturday night to jump back atop the USL Championship table - but not with its typical high-scoring style. Limited to the tight confines of New Mexico United's Isotopes Park, the boys in purple instead leaned on a standout defensive shift.

Jansen Wilson knocked in a rebounding first half shot, and that was all the offense LouCity required in a 1-0 victory in Albuquerque, New Mexico - where United entered having lost just once this season.

City improved 15-4-2 by winning its third straight game, earned its first clean sheet since June 19, and jumped a point ahead of the Charleston Battery for first place in the Eastern Conference. The boys in purple also hold a pair of games in hand on the Battery.

"I can't say enough of my group tonight," said coach Danny Cruz. "It was an absolute battle. We defended the box well. Guys left everything they could on the field. We're playing at altitude, on the road, after the game on Tuesday. It's probably one of the games I'm most proud of this season up to this point."

After a New Mexico chance to immediately open the second half, the Western Conference leader went nearly 45 minutes without attempting a shot. Kalen Ryden launched an 89th-minute attempt from distance that tested LouCity goalkeeper Damian Las - and that was it as far as United's counterpunch.

City had New Mexico chasing after successfully parlaying a number of early half chances into the game's lone goal. Aiden McFadden's left-footed cross in the 39th minute caromed to Wilson Harris, who saw his initial try blocked before Wilson booted home the deflected save.

That marked the fourth goal of the year for Wilson, a rookie from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

"It's amazing," Wilson said. "Being part of this hometown club is unbelievable. From the players to the staff to the fans that we have every game, there's no place that I'd rather be."

LouCity's now 9-0 on the season when leading at the half and could have run away with this one.

Wilson's looping cross in the 55th minute found Amadou Dia in the box, but Dia's header sailed just over the bar. On the ensuing goal kick, City won back possession in New Mexico's final third, and Arturo Ordóñez took a shot from the top of the box that grazed the net.

Elijah Wynder was unfortunate to not put himself on the scoresheet as well, flicking a 58th-minute corner kick toward goal that United's Alex Tambakis saved with one of the plays of the night.

"It was just a full 90-minute performance from the team," Wilson said. "We grinded the whole game. We always say we'd love to grind out a one-nil game. Of course you always want to score more goals, but at the end of the day it's about three points."

LouCity, which just eclipsed its win total from all of last season, earned the shutout with its team captain and central defender Kyle Adams back in a league game. Adams had been missing since June due to injury.

Adams' start, along with those of Dia and Wilson, marked three changes on Cruz's sheet. City is also on the verge of returning forward Adrien Perez as the season's most difficult stretch of games continue.

The boys in purple host Western Conference No. 2 Sacramento Republic FC next Saturday before Charleston comes to Lynn Family Stadium on August 17.

Game Summary: New Mexico United vs. Louisville City FC

Date: August 3, 2024

Venue: Isotopes Park

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Weather: 89 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

New Mexico United (0, 0, 0)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

39' Jansen Wilson

Lineups

New Mexico United: 1 - Alex Tambakis, 26 - Abdi Mohamed, 3 - Chris Gloster, 4 - Anthony Herbert (83' 22 - Kalen Ryden), 12 - Talen Maples, 10 - Marco Micaletto (62' 8 - Nicky Hernandez), 91 - Nanan Houssou, 19 - Zico Bailey (74' 11 - Mukwelle Akale), 17 - Greg Hurst, 27 - Avionne Flanagan (62' 5 - Dayonn Harris), 25 - Daniel Bruce (62' 7 - Sergio Rivas)

Subs not used: 13 - Kris Shakes, 15 - Arturo Astorga

Head coach: Eric Quill

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia, 32 - Kyle Adams (74' 6 - Wes Charpie), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (74' 11 - Niall McCabe), 17 - Taylor Davila, 23 - Elijah Wynder (83' 22 - Dylan Mares), 25 - Jansen Wilson (80' 3 - Jake Morris), 14 - Wilson Harris (74' 20 - Sam Gleadle), 7 - Ray Serrano

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman, 27 - Evan Davila

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: New Mexico United / Louisville City FC

Shots: 8 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Possession: 65.4% / 34.6%

Fouls: 13 / 16

Offside: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 5

Discipline Summary

New Mexico United:

63' Greg Hurst (yellow)

90'+3 Nanan Houssou (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

35' Wilson Harris (yellow)

Referee: Brandon Stevis

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.