Memphis 901 FC Draws El Paso Locomotive in Defensive Stalemate

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, Tenn. -- Memphis 901 FC played to a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis tallied 19 shots and six shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net. 901 FC held El Paso to only one big chance in the match, a second half strike saved by Triston Henry with an acrobatic dive.

901 FC held their No. 4 standing in the USL Championship Western Conference with the draw pulling their record to 9-8-5 heading into the final third of the regular season. Memphis is unbeaten in their last eight home matches with five victories and three draws.

Memphis 901 FC hit the road to face Charleston Battery at Patriots Point next Saturday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Beale Street Boys are back at home on Saturday, August 17 to host FC Tulsa.

