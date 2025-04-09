New Mexico United & UNM Athletics Announce Creation of "Fans against Hunger" Initiative to Fight Hunger in New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and University of New Mexico Athletics are proud to announce their partnership and the creation of the "Fans Against Hunger" initiative, which aims to reduce hunger across the Land of Enchantment by partnering with food banks across New Mexico, leveraging the tremendous power of our collective communities to make New Mexico a better place.

UNM Athletics and UNM are partnering with food banks from across the state, hosting supply drives at specified tailgates throughout the teams' respective seasons, and delivering the most needed supplies to those food banks, representing dozens of communities across New Mexico.

"We are honored to partner with UNM Athletics to make New Mexico a more welcoming, habitable place for all," said New Mexico United United President Ron Patel. "Our collective impact can bring about real change in the Land of Enchantment, and we owe it to our community to make a difference, however we can."

"United and the Lobos might wear two different colors on the playing field, but whether Black and Yellow or Cherry and Silver, we are united in a common cause, and that is to serve New Mexico," said Vice President/Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo. "Putting the power of our brands behind this cause can make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, and we are excited to work with United to help lift our community and state."

Fans who participate in these donation drives will be entered to win exciting United and Lobo prizes and experiences, while fighting to end hunger in our state. Community partners 1800-GOT-JUNK will bring trucks to each tailgate, collecting supplies for distribution across the state.

To learn more about the "Fans Against Hunger" initiative, visit https://www.newmexicoutd.com/fans-against-hunger/.

