San Antonio FC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa Named USL Championship Coach of the Month

April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for March, the league announced today. Llamosa received 78% of the overall vote to claim the award.

"I am grateful and honored to receive this recognition," said Llamosa. "It has been a positive month for all of us, and this is all possible due to the hard work and effort of our organization, the players and the coaching staff."

In his first-ever month as a head coach, Llamosa led SAFC to an undefeated 4-0-0 record, setting a new franchise record for the best start to the season. Llamosa's squad was the only team in USL Championship to go perfect in its first four matches, outscoring opponents 8-3 with two clean sheets. SAFC also became the 10th team in league history to record at least four wins to start a regular season, making Llamosa just the third first-year manager to accomplish the feat.

The team capped off the month with a statement 3-2 win on the road at Lexington SC, overcoming a multi-goal deficit for the first time since June 2019. A month into the season, San Antonio sits at the top of the Western Conference standings, tied for most points in the league with 12.

The Coach of the Month honor marks the second for an SAFC coach in club history and the first since 2020. The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50% of the overall vote.

SAFC is back in action Saturday, April 12, hosting Miami FC at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on Fan Duel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.