Birmingham Legion FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Tom Soehn

April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







Birmingham Legion FC announced on Wednesday that it has parted ways with Head Coach Tom Soehn. First Team Assistant Coach Eric Avila will serve as interim head coach, beginning with this Sunday's match against El Paso Locomotive FC.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision and one that was not taken lightly, because Tommy played a pivotal role in building the foundation of this club," Legion FC Chief Soccer Officer and CEO Jay Heaps said. "However, results and performances have not progressed, and we felt a change was necessary at this time to move the club forward. We thank Tommy for his hard work and dedication to our organization and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

A national search for the club's next head coach is currently underway.

Named the first ever Legion FC coach on August 16, 2018 ahead of the club's inaugural season in the USL Championship, Soehn has been at the helm for 207 matches, leading Birmingham to 90 wins and 37 draws in that span. Through his guidance, Legion FC qualified for the USL-C playoffs every season from 2019-23 and made an historic run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals in 2023, highlighted by a signature 1-0 victory over Major League Soccer-side Charlotte FC at Protective Stadium on May 24.

Avila assumes the interim role, having served on the Birmingham coaching staff since 2022. With experience in both USL-C and MLS across a 13-year player career, Avila was a fixture on Legion FC's first squad in 2019 where he tallied four assists across 34 appearances that season. Before joining the Legion FC staff, Avila began his coaching career in MLS NEXT as the head coach of the San Diego Nomads in 2021.

Kickoff between Legion FC and El Paso Locomotive FC on Sunday, April 13 is set for 4:00 p.m. CT from Protective Stadium. It marks Birmingham's first home match since its 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC on March 15.

