8.23.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Monterey Bay FC and San Antonio FC played to a scoreless draw at Cardinale Stadium as SAFC goalkeeper Daniel Namani posted a three-save shutout for the visitors.
