5.9.2026: New Mexico United vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Ousman Jabang and Zico Bailey scored second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Isotopes Park on Saturday night to extend their undefeated streak to three games across all competitions after United's Niall Reid-Stephen and Las Vegas' Oalex Anderson had found the net in the first half.
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