5.9.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Adrian Diz Pe scored a late game-winner to go with an earlier assist to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium as the Cuban defender was also credited with an own goal for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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