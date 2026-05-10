5.9.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Adrian Diz Pe scored a late game-winner to go with an earlier assist to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium as the Cuban defender was also credited with an own goal for the visitors.
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