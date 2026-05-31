5.30.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rebounded to earn a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Saturday night as an early own goal proved the difference for the visitors to move them back above the playoff line in the Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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