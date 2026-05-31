5.30.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rebounded to earn a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Saturday night as an early own goal proved the difference for the visitors to move them back above the playoff line in the Western Conference.
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