4.4.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Laurent Kissiedou and Kirill Pakhomov scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night to earn their first road win against Louisville in club history and bring LouCity's six-game winning streak to start the season across all competitions to an end.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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