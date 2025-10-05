10.4.2025: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Colin Shutler posted a five-save shutout as Orange County SC held firm for a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Championship Soccer Stadium, extending OCSC's winless streak to eight games as it remained below the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







