USL Orange County SC

10.4.2025: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video


Colin Shutler posted a five-save shutout as Orange County SC held firm for a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Championship Soccer Stadium, extending OCSC's winless streak to eight games as it remained below the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

Check out the Orange County SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central