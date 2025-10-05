10.4.2025: Miami FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Tobías Zárate scored a pair of second-half goals before Allan Gavilanes put the game away late as Miami FC took a 3-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Pitbull Stadium to break a 14-game winless streak and remain mathematically alive in the USL Championship playoff race.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - North Carolina FC
- Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Offside Call Denies Miami the Tie as They Fall 1-0 to North Carolina FC
- Penalty Proves Decisive as Miami FC Fall 1-0 to Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Share the Spoils with Las Vegas Lights in 0-0 Tie
- Miami FC Unveils New Stadium Plans
- Miami FC Frustrated in 1-0 Defeat to Hartford Athletic