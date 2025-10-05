USL Miami FC

10.4.2025: Miami FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video


Tobías Zárate scored a pair of second-half goals before Allan Gavilanes put the game away late as Miami FC took a 3-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Pitbull Stadium to break a 14-game winless streak and remain mathematically alive in the USL Championship playoff race.

Check out the Miami FC Statistics

