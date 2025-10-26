10.25.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Isaiah LeFlore scored his first goal for Detroit City FC as the visitors played to a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd at Al Lang Stadium as the hosts were officially eliminated from postseason contention.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.