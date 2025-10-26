USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

10.25.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Isaiah LeFlore scored his first goal for Detroit City FC as the visitors played to a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd at Al Lang Stadium as the hosts were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

