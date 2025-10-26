10.25.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phillip Goodrum scored the only goal of the game as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Lynn Family Stadium to earn the Players' Shield winner the USL Championship's single-season points-per-game record while posting a fifth consecutive shutout.







