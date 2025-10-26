10.25.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Oalex Anderson scored the only goal as North Carolina FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to keep its chances of opening the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at home alive in the final game of the regular season.







