USL Loudoun United FC

10.25.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video


Oalex Anderson scored the only goal as North Carolina FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to keep its chances of opening the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at home alive in the final game of the regular season.

Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics

