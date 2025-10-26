10.25.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored his 17th goal of the regular season to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Patriots Point as the hosts rallied from an early deficit to head to the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs on a winning note.







