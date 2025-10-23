10.22.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Khori Bennett scored early in the second half while Danny Vitiello posted a three-save shutout as Sacramento Republic FC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Heart Health Park to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.
