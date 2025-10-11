10.10.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charlie Dennis and Collin Smith scored either side of halftime to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-0 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium to break a six-game winless streak for Rising, keeping the side above the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







