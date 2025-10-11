10.10.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Charlie Dennis and Collin Smith scored either side of halftime to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-0 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium to break a six-game winless streak for Rising, keeping the side above the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Phoenix Rising Notches Crucial Road Victory - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Picks up 2-0 Road Victory Against North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25 - San Antonio FC
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- NC Courage and North Carolina FC Launch 'Game Changer' Program
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match