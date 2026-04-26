04.26.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Karsen Henderlong scored both goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 2-0 victory against Sarasota Paradise in Group 7 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium to continue their strong start to the current campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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