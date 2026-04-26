04.25.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Jorge Hernández scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout as San Antonio FC took a 3-1 victory from the spot against Birmingham Legion FC in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Toyota Field after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through regulation to open the group stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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