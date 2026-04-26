04.25.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Jorge Hernández scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout as San Antonio FC took a 3-1 victory from the spot against Birmingham Legion FC in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Toyota Field after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through regulation to open the group stage.
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