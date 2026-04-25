04.25.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Three goals scored in eight first-half minutes by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Gabriel Alves and Abdoulaye Kanté powered Brooklyn FC to a dominant 3-0 rivalry win over the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium in Round 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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