04.25.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Late goals by Ray Serrano and Kyle Adams led Louisville City FC to a 3-1 victory against Fort Wayne FC in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lynn Family Stadium as the hosts rallied from an early deficit to make a winning start to the group stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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