04.25.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Late goals by Ray Serrano and Kyle Adams led Louisville City FC to a 3-1 victory against Fort Wayne FC in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lynn Family Stadium as the hosts rallied from an early deficit to make a winning start to the group stage.
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