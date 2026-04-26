04.25.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Graham Smith scored a stoppage-time winner to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night as the visitors extended their undefeated streak in the series across all competitions to 13 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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