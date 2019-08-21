Zeuch, Pearson Scheduled to Start for Herd in Final Home Weekend

Talk about having a pair of aces lined up for the final home weekend of the season!

The Bisons return open up a three-game series against the PawSox with a Honda fridaynightbash!, but if you love great pitching, you'll want to check out the 1-2 punch the Herd will be sending out to the mound on Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh off the delivering the team's first no-hitter in more than two-decades, T.J. Zeuch is scheduled to start for the Bisons on Saturday night against the PawSox (6:05 p.m.).

Then, Blue Jays top pitching prospect and the #14 overall prospect in all of baseball, RHP Nate Pearson is scheduled to make his Sahlen Field debut in Sunday's matinee (1:05 p.m.)

The future of the Toronto Blue Jays rotation will be on full display this weekend. Zeuch, the Blue Jays 2016 first round pick, will be making his first appearance since going the distance in a nine-inning no-hit performance on Monday night in Rochester. The righty is 4-2 this year with a 3.84 ERA in 11 starts for the Herd.

Then on Sunday, the hard-throwing Pearson is scheduled to take the mound. Topping out at 102 mph in this year's MLB Future's Game, 'Big Nate' tossed seven shutout innings in his Triple-A debut on Tuesday against the Red Wings, allowing just three hits and no walks.

Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game is the Bisons' final Labatturday Night with a Tent Party (5-7 p.m.) featuring $3 Craft Beers and $10 Chicken BBQ Dinners. Fans can also sign up for the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player homers off the giant inflatable Labatt's can in right-center.

Saturday's game will also feature an appearance by America's Ballpark Prankster, BirdZerk!

Sunday's contest at 1:05 p.m. is the final time kids can get down onto the field postgame and Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. As Back to School Day, the first 2,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Bisons Logo Pencil Case Giveaway, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program.

