Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-65) at Toledo Mud Hens (58-68)

August 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

GAME 1 FIRST PITCH: 5:30 p.m. ET

GAME 2 FIRST PITCH: 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1

GAMES #127 & #128 / ROAD #65 & #66: Indianapolis Indians (61-65) at Toledo Mud Hens (58-68)

GAME 1 PROBABLES: RHP Alex McRae (7-7, 5.15) vs. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (3-6, 7.50)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: TBA vs. TBA

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

MONDAY: Ke'Bryan Hayes homered for the second time in as many days, but the Mud Hens scored seven runs in the first two innings off Brandon Waddell to run away with a series-opening 12-4 win over the Tribe on Monday night. Christin Stewart belted a three-run homer in the contest for Toledo. In addition to Hayes' home run, Jason Martin doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Mitchell Tolman recorded his first double and triple in a Tribe uniform. Dovydas Neverauskas was the only Indy pitcher to not surrender a run (3.0ip, 0h, 1bb, 4k). Waddell (L, 2-6) yielded seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks in two innings of work. The Tribe hit into a season-high five doubles plays in the setback.

HAYES HOMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes upped his season home run total to 10 with a 389-foot line drive homer in the first Monday night, giving him home runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season (also: July 13-14 at Columbus). He is the fourth Indian this season to reach double digits in long balls (also: Will Craig 21, Pablo Reyes 10, Kevin Kramer 10). The last time Indy had at least four players hit 10 or more homers in the same season came in 2013 (Andrew Lambo 18, Brett Carroll 13, Jared Goedert 11, Tony Sanchez 10).

J-MART: Jason Martin has hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games, posting a .333 average (26-for-78) with one triple, eight doubles, 13 RBI and eight runs scored. He is batting .304 (45-for-148) with three homers, one triple, 11 doubles and 24 RBI in 41 games since the beginning of July. Martin has also been one of Indy's more clutch hitters, batting .300 (24-for-80) with RISP.

ELMO: Jake Elmore has hit safely in four straight, 14 of his last 15 and 17 of his last 19 games overall, is hitting a league-best .347 (110-for-317) and ranks third in OBP (.413). Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987). Elmore's .347 average for the season would be the highest single-season qualifying average by an Indy player since Williams hit .357 in 1987.

THE NEW KID: Mitchell Tolman was just 1-for-9 with two walks in his first three Triple-A games, but the 25-year-old doubled and triple in the No. 9 spot of the order Monday night for his first multi-hit game with the Tribe. The two-hit game was his first since Aug. 10 vs. Double-A Reading, and the three-bagger he laced marked his first triple since July 1 at Akron. He did commit a crucial two-run fielding error in the first inning that aided Toledo's five-run opening frame.

DOVY DOMINANCE: Dovydas Neverauskas yielded one walk and struck out four over three hitless innings in relief Monday night. The outing was just the second of his career where he threw three-plus innings without allowing a hit (also: May 21, 2015 with Single-A WV Power vs. Delmarma, 5.0ip).

WALK THE WALK: Alex McRae makes his 20th start of the season for Indy tonight in game one of the doubleheader. Over his last four starts, the right-hander is 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA (12er/19.0ip) and 14 walks against 14 strikeouts. He issued a career-high seven walks on Aug. 4 vs. COL. McRae only walked 14 batters in nine starts combined from May 9-July 14.

T-ROB: In 17 games since July 25, Robinson is hitting .328 (19-for-58) with three homers, two doubles, 11 RBI and four runs scored. The 31-year-old's average rests at .311 and has been above .300 for all but a six-day stretch (April 5-10).

PLAYOFF SITUATION: The Indians' elimination number in the IL West is down to three following a win by Columbus last night. Barring a miracle finish, Indy is in danger of missing the postseason for a second straight campaign, which would be the first time that's happened since a five-year drought from 2007-11. From 2012-17, the Indians reached the Governors' Cup playoffs four times.

FIGHT FOR SECOND: The Indians have finished first, second or tied for second in seven of nine seasons this decade, with their lone third-place finishes coming in 2010 and 2016. Toledo has only placed ahead of Indy once in the IL West over the last nine season, doing so last year when the Mud Hens won the division and Indy tied for second with Columbus.

LOPSIDED L: The Indians' 12-4 loss Monday night was their biggest defeat to the Mud Hens since a 9-1 loss on Aug. 2, 2018 at Fifth Third Field. The next-largest margin of defeat by Indy vs. Toledo was a 10-run loss (13-3) on April 9, 2018 at Victory Field. The Tribe have lost eight games this year by eight or more runs and own just three such wins.

GRAB THE LEAD: Indy is a league-best 42-16 (.724) when scoring first and has scored first in 21 of 38 games since the break, compiling a 14-7 record.

RECORDS IN JEOPARDY: Indy's pitching staff has piled up 1,124 strikeouts through 126 games (8.92 K/game), 29 strikeouts shy of tying the franchise record 1,153 set in 2013 (records for this stat go back to 1902 when the franchise was founded). The Tribe are on pace to record 1,249 punchouts this season. The Indians are also on pace to surrender a franchise record 154 home runs, which would break the current record of 145 HR allowed in 2005.

PACK YOUR BAGS: The Indians are 32-32 on the road this season with six games remaining. The Tribe haven't finished over .500 on the road since going 40-32 in 2015, the last of a five-year run (2011-15) where Indy was at or over .500 away from home. Indy's 32 road wins are tied with Buffalo for fourth most in the IL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.