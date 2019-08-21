Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

August 21, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY| Game # 128| Road Game # 65

BUFFALO BISONS (65-62, 3rd, -2.0 North) at Rochester Red Wings (64-63, 4th, -3.0 North)

LHP Anthony Kay (1-4, 5.19) vs LHP Charlie Barnes (1-0, 5.79)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Rochester Red Wings for the third game of a four-game series at Frontier Field. Following the quick road trip, Buffalo will head home for a seven-game, two-series homestand against Pawtucket and Rochester.

Last Game: BUF 1, ROC 4

Buffalo could not follow up Monday's stellar no-hit performance and stay in the win column, as they fell short to Rochester. The Herd scored early in the second inning thanks to a UTIL Patrick Kivlehan solo home run, and held the lead until late in the eighth when the Red Wings struck for four runs. Ty Tice was charged with his first loss after giving up all four of the Rochester runs .

Rochester Red Wings (5-5)

Buffalo and Rochester are meeting for the fifth time in the 2019 season, the third time and last time at Frontier Field. The teams met last month, 7/29-7/30, with each taking a win in the two-game series. The teams meet once more in Buffalo 8/26-8/29 to complete their season series within the IL North.

Today's Starter

LHP Anthony Kay will make his fifth start for the Bisons tonight, as he carries a 0-1 record and a 3.05 ERA through 20.2 IP. Kay has only given up two home runs during his starts with Buffalo and has one quality start since joining the Bisons. His last start came on 8/16 against the Durham Bulls where he threw 5.0 innings giving up five hits and two earned runs.

T.J. Zeuch No-hitter

RHP T.J. Zeuch needed just 114 pitches, 73 of them for strikes, to record his first career no-hitter in the Bisons 3-0 win over Rochester on Monday. The right hander recorded three strike outs, along with 15 ground ball outs, among the 27. Zeuch faced 29 total batters in his performance. Zeuch's no-hitter is the first for the Herd since 6/20/97 when Bartolo Colon no-hit the New Orleans Zephers (4-0).

Nate Pearson

RHP Nate Pearson made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday and worked a career-high seven innings for Buffalo. The 23-year-old scattered three hits while striking out three in the process, but received a no decision in the loss to Rochester. Herd starters have not allowed a run against Rochester through a combined 16 innings of work this series.

IL Standings

The Bisons fell to third in the IL North standings after last night's loss, but remain two games behind the division leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Herd's elimination number stands at 12, and is now also a game back of the Syracuse for second in the North after the Mets won their seventh game in a row last night.

Blue Jays

Toronto (52-76) received a big offensive night from SS Bo Bichette, but it was not enough in their 16-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bichette became the first rookie to homer twice off of LHP Clayton Kershaw in the defeat. The Blue Jays and Dodgers meet again tonight at 10:10 for game two of their three-game series.

International League Stories from August 21, 2019

