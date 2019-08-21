First Round Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Today at Noon

August 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The red-hot Charlotte Knights, who have won 17 of their last 22 games, will put tickets to the first round of the International League Governors' Cup playoffs on sale to the general public at noon today (Wednesday, August 21). Fans can purchase first round playoff tickets online at CharlotteKnights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, and in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office.

Currently, the Knights lead the International League Wild Card standings by two full games over the Durham Bulls and sit just one and a half games back of the first place Gwinnett Stripers in the IL South Division. The Knights are currently in the midst of a four-game series at Durham and return home to BB&T Ballpark on Friday, August 23 for their final six-game homestand of the 2019 regular season.

If the Knights win either the IL South Division or the IL Wild Card, the team will host game one (Wednesday, September 4) and game two (Thursday, September 5) at BB&T Ballpark. Games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary) of the series would be played on the road.

Potential First Round International League Playoff Games at BB&T Ballpark:

Game 1 - Wednesday, September 4 First Pitch: 7:04 PM (Gates at 6:00 PM) Promotion: White Claw and Wine Wednesday (White Claw & Wine just $5)

Game 2 - Thursday, September 5 First Pitch: 7:04 PM (Gates at 6:00 PM) Promotion: Thirsty Thursday™ and post-game Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.