Bats to Host Peanut Allergy Awareness Day on Sunday, August 25
August 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are teaming up with Derby City Gaming to host Peanut Allergy Awareness Day on Sunday, August 25 to provide a safe environment for families and children with peanut allergies! No peanuts or products made with nut ingredients will be sold or be permitted at Louisville Slugger Field throughout the entire game.
The game pits the Bats against the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates will open at 1:00 pm with a 2:00 pm First Pitch. This promotion will allow fans, especially our young fans, the opportunity to come and enjoy a Bats game without suffering from the symptoms of any peanut allergy.
For Peanut Allergy Awareness Day tickets and other promotions that game, visit https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/single-game-tickets.
