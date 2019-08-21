Craig Rivet to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch Before Honda Fridaynightbash

For the second straight Honda fridaynightbash!, the ceremonial first pitch belongs to a fan-favorite member of the Blue and Gold!

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman and captain Craig Rivet will have the honors as the Bisons face off against the Pawtucket Red Sox for the start of the final homestand of the 2019 season at Sahlen Field (7:05 p.m.). It's the team's final Honda fridaynightbash! of the season with pre-game Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) and postgame Fireworks.

A 12-year NHL veteran, Rivet played three seasons with the Sabres and tallied 74 points and 329 penalty minutes in 216 games for Buffalo from 2008-2010. Since retiring, the North Bay, Ontario-native has co-hosted 'The Instigators' radio program on WGR 550 AM will fellow former Sabre, Andrew Peters.

In a recent radio segment, Rivet promised to bring the heat if given the opportunity to take the mound at Sahlen Field.

"I will throw that thing as hard as I can. You have to trust yourself! When you are on that mound, you're either going to lob in there or you are going to throw heat. Don't go in between!," said Rivet.

See for yourself, Buffalo! Get to Sahlen Field this Friday and see if Rivet delivers a fastball to get the weekend started right!

