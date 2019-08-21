RailRiders Announce 2020 Schedule

August 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their 2020 All-Star season schedule. The 2020 season will open on Thursday, April 9, at PNC Field against Buffalo, kicking off an eight-game homestand to begin the campaign.

The highlight of the summer is the Triple-A All-Star Game, resented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, making its return to Northeast Pennsylvania for the first time since 1995. From July 13-15, PNC Field will serve as the site for the 2020 Triple-A Home Run Derby and All-Star Game as the very best players from across the nation come to Moosic.

"We are extremely excited by our entire 2020 schedule, especially with the anticipation of what the Triple-A All-Star Game will bring," said RailRiders Team President and General Manager, Josh Olerud. "Our fans love and support the future big leaguers that play every game at PNC Field, so it will be an extra special treat to have a week packed full of festivities like a celebrity softball game, the home run derby and, of course, the Minor League's premier mid-summer classic where our fans get to see some of the best young stars in baseball right in their own backyard."

The 2020 schedule features 19 games against Lehigh Valley in the IronRail Series, nine of which will be played at PNC Field. The I-81 Series with Syracuse features 18 contests with the New York Mets top affiliate - half of them in Moosic. The Pawtucket Red Sox will play two series in NEPA next season in a Triple-A matchup of the two biggest rivals in all of baseball.

The schedule will bring all 13 International League clubs to Moosic spanning 70 home games. The RailRiders will also travel to each city at least once. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play 11 home games in April, 16 in May, 12 in June, 13 in July while hosting Triple-A All-Star Week and 14 in August before closing the regular season campaign with four September home games before wrapping up the year with three games on the road over Labor Day weekend. The RailRiders will be at home on Memorial Day, hosting Rochester and on July 4 for a date against Pawtucket.

The schedule remains subject to change, while game times and full promotional details will be announced at a later date. The only way to secure the best seats for the 2020 season is by purchasing a 2020 season ticket membership. Full, Half and Partial Season Memberships are on sale now. Renew or purchase a 2020 season ticket membership, or for information on the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game festivities, call the front office at (570) 969-BALL.

