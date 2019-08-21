Food Week Continues Only Six Home Games Left

August 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Wings continue our first ever Food Week at Frontier! Only two games remain this homestand and a total of six games left for the season!

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

$1 WEDNESDAY - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

PLATES T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - A Plates-themed t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Frontier Communications.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - After this fun-filled and FOOD-filled week, stick around for fireworks after Thursday's game, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

PRE GAME HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 beers and live music from Genesee Saw at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7pm, presented by Budweiser.

COLLEGE NIGHT - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

The Rochester Marathon is a weekend of fitness and fun for the whole family on September 21st and 22nd. Activities include the Rochester 5K, Half Marathon, Marathon, Marathon Relay, and Kid's Marathon. There is a race for every participant! Visit Rochestermarathon.com for more information.

Are you or a loved one affected by Alzheimer's or another dementia? Show your love and support by walking with the Alzheimer's Association this fall! Join the thousands at Frontier Field on October 12. To register or for more information please visit alz.org/walk.

Nearly 250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. That could be your mother, sister, daughter, your wife, or even you. We hold Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks so anyone touched by breast cancer won't have to face their diagnosis alone. We do it to raise awareness and money to fund research, support services, and early detection. We hold Making Strides events to save lives. Our Making Strides walk will be Sunday, October 20 at Frontier Field. Come out and join us and support the thousands of survivors, caregivers, friends and family in our Rochester community.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.