Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled left wing Zach Aston-Reese from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time during his Red Wings debut at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 11. Aston-Reese has accumulated six points (4-2-6) in his last nine appearances with the Griffins. The Staten Island, New York, native has registered AHL career-high numbers in games played (59) and goals (14) to go along with 29 points (14-15-29) and a plus-four rating. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and totaled 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven seasons, Aston-Reese has skated in 308 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 75 points (32-43-75), a plus-30 rating and 125 penalty minutes in 121 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.