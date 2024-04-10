Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit
April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled left wing Zach Aston-Reese from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time during his Red Wings debut at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 11. Aston-Reese has accumulated six points (4-2-6) in his last nine appearances with the Griffins. The Staten Island, New York, native has registered AHL career-high numbers in games played (59) and goals (14) to go along with 29 points (14-15-29) and a plus-four rating. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and totaled 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven seasons, Aston-Reese has skated in 308 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 75 points (32-43-75), a plus-30 rating and 125 penalty minutes in 121 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.
