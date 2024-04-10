Bears Sign Washington Draft Picks Allen and Hyland to Tryouts

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cam Allen and forward Brett Hyland to amateur tryout agreements. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Allen, 19, was selected in the fifth round, 136th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He played 25 games this season for the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, scoring nine points (2g, 7a). He made his season debut on Jan. 26 after missing significant time due to injury. He also appeared in four playoff games for Guelph.

The native of Toronto, Ontario has played three seasons with the Storm with his best campaign coming in 2021-22. That year he tallied 37 points (13g, 24a) in 65 games, earning OHL First All-Rookie Team and OHL Rookie of the Year honors.

The 6', 198-pound rearguard previously captained Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships and the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, when he claimed a gold medal and led the tournament in assists with six.

Hyland, 21, enjoyed a career-year with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, leading the team with 59 points, and pacing the club with 32 goals. The native of Edmonton, Alberta served as an alternate captain for Brandon and collected five points (1g, 4a) in four playoff games.

The 6', 194-pound forward played parts of four seasons with Brandon, scoring 145 points (75g, 70a) in 195 WHL games. He was selected in the seventh round, 200th overall, in the 2023 draft by the Capitals.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. for Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Calder Cup Champions logo golf chip. The game will also feature a pre-game happy hour featuring a $5 16 oz. select beer, available from doors to puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.

