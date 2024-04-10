Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 6:30 p.m.

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO (24-32-9, 57pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (37-26-4, 78pts), 6:30 p.m.

The Condors wrap up a four-game homestand with their fourth and final matchup of the season with San Diego.

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Gulls wrap up a four-game season series with the Condors looking to keep hope alive for a top four berth in the opening round.

LOOKING BACK

Despite falling behind 1-0, the Condors rallied with five consecutive goals en route to a 5-2 win over Calgary Saturday. Dylan Holloway had a natural hat trick and four points and was matched by Seth Griffith, who also had four points (1g-3a).

FIVE FOR FIVE

Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

HOME COOKING

With Saturday's win, the Condors are 20-5-1 in March and April at home since March 22, 2022. In April, the Condors are 11-1-0 in their last 12 games.

A FIRST FOR SETH

Griffith was named AHL Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday. He extended his point streak to eight games Saturday and has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in that span. He is fifth in the AHL scoring race with 61 points (15g-46a) in 63 games. He is third among all skaters in assists.

GRIFF PART TWO

On pace to lead his team in scoring for the sixth time, Griffith has a chance to reset the Condors AHL single season scoring mark of 67 points, which he set in 2021-22.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 25-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 35-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

DROP THE MITTS

With another fight Saturday, the Condors have 28 fighting majors on the campaign and at least one in each of their last four games. Alex Peters, who dropped the mitts on Saturday, leads the club with seven. Peters is tied with Mitch Moroz for the second most fights in a season in the AHL era, but the Condors are still nine shy of the 37 fighting majors during the 2015-16 season.

CLOSING IN

Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado (81pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. The Eagles are in Tucson this weekend. Bakersfield is five points back of second, currently occupied by Tucson and Ontario. The Reign are in Coachella Valley tonight. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 57 of the last 59 (96.6%) opponent's power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team went 4/4 on Saturday and is 14/14 on the homestand.

GOOD SOUP

Jack Campbell returned after missing eight games and stopped 26 of 28 shots for his 17th win of the season. His .921 save percentage is t-5th among all AHL goaltenders.

POWERED UP PEDEY

Lane Pederson leads the AHL with 28 power-play points (11g-17a). Since January 1, he is third in league scoring with 38 points (16g-22a) in 41 games. Overall, Bakersfield's power play sits t-3rd in the AHL.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Diego is 15-4-3 when leading after one period. They are t-3rd with Bakersfield on the power play at 20.9%. Chase De Leo leads the team with four assists in three games against Bakersfield.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out for a Friday night in Coachella Valley at 7 p.m. on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024

