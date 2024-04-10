Traffic Advisory: Victory Parade & CT Home Show this Saturday

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Hartford, CT - On April 13th there will be multiple events happening in Downtown Hartford, along with road closures due to the UConn Victory Parade + Rally. On April 13 starting at 11 AM, the XL Center will host the CT Home Show. The parade + rally also starts at 11 AM.

The only public home show entrance on Saturday during the parade will be on Church Street. The XL Center will be closed to all others. In celebration of UConn's victory and the parade, Jenks Production would like to offer free attendance to the Home Show for all parade goers until 1 PM. Tickets after 1 PM will be sold at the door for $10 and $8 for seniors.

The XL Center advises patrons arrive early and plan for extra travel time. See the below instructions on the best way to avoid road closures and get to the XL Center. Please see the map for parking options.

From i84 East: Take exit 49 for Ann Uccello St. Turn right onto High St. (signs for Asylum Ave). Use any lane to turn left onto Church St.

From i84 West: Take exit 48 towards Asylum St. Merge onto Spring St. Turn right onto Garden St. Turn right onto Myrtle St. Continue onto Church St.

i91 North to Main Street Garage: Head north towards exit 32A. Keep right at the fork to continue on Exit 32B, follow the signs for Trumbull St. Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto Market St. Turn left onto Talcott St. Parking garage is on the left.

i91 South to Market Street Garage: Head southwest on i91 S. Take exit 32A/32B for Trumbull St. Turn left onto Market St. Turn left onto Talcott St. Parking garage is on the left.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.