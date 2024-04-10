Lardis, Ludwinski Join IceHogs

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Nick Lardis to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks have loaned forward Paul Ludwinski to Rockford.

Lardis, 18, racked up 50 points (29G, 21A) in 37 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs this season. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward also posted eight points (4G, 4A) in six playoff games with Brantford this season. In three OHL seasons between Brantford, the Peterborough Petes, and the Hamilton Bulldogs, Lardis has accumulated 152 total points (84G, 68A) in 169 games.

Selected in the third round (67th overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Oakville, Ontario native agreed to terms with Chicago on Apr. 3 on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Ludwinski, 19, tabbed 69 points (23G, 46A) in 60 games with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs this season to go along with six points (2G, 4A) in five playoff appearances. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward has amassed 146 total points (48G, 98A) in 174 career OHL games through the last three seasons with Kingston.

Selected in the second round (39th overall) by Chicago in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Ludwinski signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 25 of last year with the Blackhawks that runs through the end of the 2025-26 season. The Toronto, Ontario native was assigned to Rockford last season but did not appear in a game.

The IceHogs travel to Van Andel Arena on Friday, Apr. 12 to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT.

American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024

